Live Updates: Shots fired at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee

Live Updates: Shots fired at Kabul airport as Afghans try to fleeget the free app
Gunfire rang out at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Monday amid chaos as Afghans flooded the tarmac in hopes of fleeing the country in the wake of the Taliban's lightning takeover.
CBS News obtained video of some bodies on the tarmac.
There were unconfirmed reports that the U.S. military was shooting into the air to get the crowd to scatter. The Taliban claimed U.S. troops opened fire on civilians, killing and wounding some.
The Pentagon hasn't replied to requests for comment from CBS News.
Sunday saw the culmination of the Taliban's stunningly rapid return to power as the U.S. was withdrawing its forces after the 20-year U.S.-led war in Afghanistan. Taliban fighters took control of the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul was evacuated Sunday night, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military," he said.
A Defense Department official said 1,000 more U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of Americans, bringing the total to 6,000, with 3,000 on the ground now.
Future of Afghan nationals who helped U.S. military an open question
As thousands of people evacuate Afghanistan amid a Taliban takeover, the fate of Afghan nationals who helped U.S. forces during the 20-year war is very much up in the air.
Many are applying for a special visa that would allow them to relocate to the U.S., but time isn't on their side.
Association of Wartime Allies co-founder Kim Staffieri spoke with CBSN's Michael George about their struggle to secure safe passage out of the country.
From the "60 Minutes" Archive: Women describe life under the Taliban
In 2001, five young women, all refugees from Afghanistan, talked about living under Taliban rule.
Intel officials push back against criticism
The scramble to evacuate thousands of American citizens from Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the Afghan capital prompted criticism from some Republican lawmakers and other observers that the U.S. intelligence community had failed to anticipate how quickly the government would fall.
Current and former intelligence officials pushed back on those accusations Sunday.
"We have noted the troubling trend lines in Afghanistan for some time, with the Taliban at its strongest, militarily, since 2001," a senior U.S. intelligence official told CBS News. "Strategically, a rapid Taliban takeover was always a possibility."
"The question all along was whether the Afghan government and military would be cohesive enough and have the willpower needed to exercise its military capabilities to resist the Taliban. As the Taliban advanced, they ultimately met with little resistance," the official said. "We have always been clear-eyed that this was possible, and tactical conditions on the ground can often evolve quickly."
The official said the intelligence community's focus would now be on preventing future terror attacks and supporting ongoing efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan partners.
Former CIA acting director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell said on Twitter that the developments in Afghanistan were not the result of an intelligence failure but of "numerous policy failures by multiple administrations."
"Of all the players over the years, the Intelligence Community by far has seen the situation in Afghanistan most accurately," Morell wrote.