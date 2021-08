Special Report: Biden stands "squarely behind" decision to leave Afghanistan President Biden spoke from the White House about the situation in Afghanistan, defending the decision to withdraw but conceding that the Taliban takeover happened faster than anticipated. Watch his full remarks in this CBS News Special Report anchored by Norah O'Donnell with correspondents Roxana Saberi in Kabul, David Martin at the Pentagon, Ed O'Keefe at the White House and Charlie D'Agata in London.