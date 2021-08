Fate of Afghan nationals who helped U.S. military in question As thousands of people evacuate Afghanistan amid a Taliban takeover, the fate of those Afghan nationals who helped U.S. forces over a 20-year war is in question. Many are applying for a special visa that would allow them to relocate to the U.S., but time is not on their side. Association of Wartime Allies co-founder Kim Staffieri spoke with CBSN's Michael George about their struggle to secure safe passage out of the country.