Live Updates: Super Bowl LV scores and highlights

The NFL season concludes Sunday with Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
The NFC champion Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Super Bowl LIV champions. The winner will be awarded the Lombardi Trophy and crowned NFL champions for the 2020 season. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, marking the first time a team will play in their home stadium in the Super Bowl.
The Weeknd will be headlining the halftime show this year. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff and H.E.R. is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."
Brady is looking to extend his record of most Super Bowls ever won by a single player. He also holds the records for most Super Bowl appearances by a player and oldest starting quarterback in a Super Bowl, both of which he will break when he takes the field on Sunday. Super Bowl LV will also feature the largest age gap between opposing starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.
James Corden crashes The Weeknd's halftime show rehearsal
"The Late Late Show" host James Corden heard a rumor that The Weeknd was having trouble putting together his halftime show for Super Bowl LV. So, Corden decided to drop into a rehearsal session unannounced to give the Grammy-winning singer some unsolicited advice.
Biden weighs in on Brady vs. Mahomes
President Biden said that when was younger, he didn't dream of being president, but of playing for the NFL. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke to Mr. Biden in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration.
"I had wild dreams," Mr. Biden said. "It wasn't to be president. I thought I could be a flanker back in the NFL."
"Obviously, Brady's a great quarterback," Mr. Biden said. "Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."
"You're thinking the Kansas City Chiefs may win?" O'Donnell asked.
"Well, I didn't say that," Mr. Biden said. "I don't know who's gonna win. I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."
How the NFL is trying to stop the Super Bowl from becoming a super-spreader event
There are concerns that the Super Bowl could turn into a super-spreader event — both at home and in the stadium. The NFL has implemented a slew of precautions to stop the virus from spreading, and public health experts are urging Americans to stay away from Super Bowl parties.
NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said there are multiple measures in place to protect fans watching the game in-person. Fans won't have anyone sitting directly in front of them or behind them, and wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided, he said. It will also be the first-ever cashless Super Bowl.
When asked if he fears the event will be a super-spreader, O'Reilly said the NFL is "very confident" in its protocols.
"We've learned from more than 115 games this season where we've hosted fans," he said, adding, "There's been no cluster spread coming out of any of those games."
The mayor of Tampa, Florida, which is hosting the game, expressed similar confidence.
"We can handle it," Mayor Jane Castor told CBS News. But she stressed it's imperative that residents wear masks and take personal responsibility for their safety.
The Weeknd and NFL release limited-edition wardrobe collections
To coincide with his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd teamed up with the NFL, Roc Nation and Bravado to create limited-edition Super Bowl-themed apparel. As part of the collaboration, the NFL Foundation is also auctioning off a custom Wilson football signed by the Grammy-winning singer, and donating proceeds from the sale to the charity Feeding America.
Launched on Saturday, the red, black and white collections feature T-shirts and hoodies by designer Warren Lotas, handcrafted varsity leather jackets from Jeff Hamilton and a custom black leather Wilson football branded with The Weeknd's record label's XO logo. The apparel designs also include the XO typography, along with a skeleton — wearing facial bandages mimicking those recently worn by The Weeknd — above Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV.
