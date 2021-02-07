The Weeknd and NFL release limited-edition wardrobe collections

To coincide with his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, The Weeknd teamed up with the NFL, Roc Nation and Bravado to create limited-edition Super Bowl-themed apparel. As part of the collaboration, the NFL Foundation is also auctioning off a custom Wilson football signed by the Grammy-winning singer, and donating proceeds from the sale to the charity Feeding America.

Launched on Saturday, the red, black and white collections feature T-shirts and hoodies by designer Warren Lotas, handcrafted varsity leather jackets from Jeff Hamilton and a custom black leather Wilson football branded with The Weeknd's record label's XO logo. The apparel designs also include the XO typography, along with a skeleton — wearing facial bandages mimicking those recently worn by The Weeknd — above Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV.

According to the NFL, this is the league's most extensive product launch for a Super Bowl halftime show performer.

The capsule adds to The Weeknd's stated plans to create a different experience for Super Bowl fans. At a press conference on Friday, he dropped hints about the experience, which he's spent $7 million of his own money on, according to Forbes. When asked about reports that the stage would actually be in the stands, the singer wouldn't reveal much, but did say he "wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before."

On Saturday, the singer released a teaser video of him enjoying a decadent spread on the field as footballs rained down on him.

After the game, the league will release a live visual album featuring the halftime show, along with Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church'a rendition of the national anthem and H.E.R.'s performance of "America the Beautiful."

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here's where and how to watch it.