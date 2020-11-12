The Weeknd will perform live at the Super Bowl LV halftime show

The NFL has announced The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show. The Super Bowl will air on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The league, The Weeknd and Roc Nation all shared the big news on Twitter Thursday.

"performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21," the Weekend wrote in announcing the major gig.

In a statement obtained by CBS Sports, Roc Nation founder Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter said The Weeknd "has introduced a sound all his own."

"His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Jay-Z said. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

In 2019 Jay-Z and Roc Nation, the rapper's entertainment and sports representation company, teamed up with the NFL for events and social activism. In addition to consulting on the Super Bowl halftime show, Roc Nation will work with the NFL to "strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative," according to the Associated Press.

Inspire Change was created by the league after an agreement with a coalition of players who demonstrated during the national anthem against social and racial injustice in the country. The protest movement was sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this NFL season has faced uncertainty. But the Super Bowl is planning to go on – at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The halftime show will look different than in years past, CBS Sports reports, and safety guidelines will be put in place for the entire event.

In years past, Super Bowl performers have brought out surprise special guests. Last year, headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira included J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez's daughter in their performance.

In 2016, headliner Coldplay brought out powerhouses Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

It is unclear if tThe Weeknd has any tricks up his sleeve for his performance. In a statement obtained by CBS Sports, Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, said the league is thrilled to have The Weeknd join the halftime show. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV," Rolapp said.