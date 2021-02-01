Live Updates: Major winter storm dumps snow across the Northeast

Live Updates: Major winter storm dumps snow across the Northeastget the free app
A massive winter storm is currently slamming the Northeast with nearly 80 million people under weather alerts. The storm is bringing dangerous conditions, including snow, high winds, power outages, and flooding along the coast.
Officials are urging residents to stay indoors and states of emergency are in effect. The storm forced the cancelation of in-person classes, disrupted travel and forced the cancelation of COVID-19 vaccination appointments across the East Coast.
New York City could see up to 20 inches of snowfall by Tuesday. Nearly 6 inches fell overnight and the city could see more than three inches per hour this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
More than 1,600 flights canceled in the U.S.
The winter storm forced the cancelation of more than 1,600 flights across the U.S. on Monday, according to FlightAware.com.
Nearly 67% of the nationwide cancellations occurred at just four major airports along the East Coast: Boston Logan, Newark, JFK and LaGuardia.
Storm forces cancellations of COVID-19 vaccine appointments
The storm forced the suspension of coronavirus vaccine appointments across the Northeast, forcing officials in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and other cities to reschedule them later in the week.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state's six mass vaccination sites would close, with all appointments rescheduled within the week.
In Baltimore, vaccination appointments have been rescheduled for next week and testing sites have been closed entirely, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The storm has also delayed the opening of Boston's new mass vaccination site, the Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College. Governor Charlie Baker said the city would not release a list of closed COVID-19 vaccination sites but said officials would reach out directly to residents to reschedule appointments.
On Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio canceled all vaccination efforts across the city, saying he did not want elderly vaccine recipients traveling in the snow. However, appointments for Tuesday have not yet been canceled. New York's winter travel advisory will expire at 6 a.m Tuesday morning.
New York City issues emergency travel restrictions
The storm forced New York City to a screeching halt on Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued emergency travel restrictions ahead of the storm Sunday, urging drivers to stay off the road. Officials said residents should keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and let the plows work to keep everyone safe.
De Blasio restricted travel on city streets and highways between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. He canceled outdoor dining, canceled in-person classes, and postponed appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.
"We're rescheduling Monday appointments for vaccines," de Blasio said. "We'll get them done as quickly as humanly possible."
Forecasters said more than 6.5 inches of snow fell overnight and the city could see more than three inches of snow each hour this afternoon. Winds could reach up to 45 mph in the city and 50 mph along the coast.