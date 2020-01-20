Thousands of gun-rights activists converge in Virginia's capital to protest proposed gun laws
Thousands of gun-rights activists, many heavily armed, converged on the Virginia Capitol in Richmond on Monday to protest proposed new gun laws. "A lot of people say that the gun is the problem, and, me, I am proving here that my weapon is secure, I am disciplined and that it is not going to do anything," activist Bill Groom said.
Tensions have been rising since Democrats took control of the state legislature and proposed several bills that limit handgun purchases and require background checks. "It starts in Virginia, and they get by with these whackado laws, it's just going to go across the country," gun-rights activist Vanessa Dallas said.
Security was beefed up after authorities revealed they've received several credible threats of violence. Governor Ralph Northam issued a temporary state of emergency and banned weapons inside the Capitol Square, where the rally is taking place.
Virginia officials hope to avoid another Charlottesville
State officials want to avoid another Charlottesville, when a white supremacist rally in 2017 ended in the death of a counter-protester. "In every crowd, there's always a bad apple, so you have to be situationally aware of what's going on around you," gun-rights activist Bruce Bennett said Monday.
A deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach last summer created a push for new gun safety laws in Virginia. An anti-gun rally was also planned for Monday but was canceled by organizers.
"Why would you take a gun-violence survivor or their family into an area where a state of emergency's been declared?" asked Andrew Goddard, whose son survived the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech. Rally organizers said they are not trying to create unrest but are fighting for their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
White supremacists arrested ahead of rally
Last week, seven members of the white supremacist group The Base were arrested in Wisconsin, Georgia, Maryland and Delaware. Investigators believe three of the men were heading to the rally in Virginia.