Three more suspected members of white supremacist group arrested

Three more suspected members of the violent white supremacist group "The Base" have been arrested in Georgia, authorities said Friday. The men are accused of plotting to overthrow the government and planning to murder a Bartow County couple.

Luke Austin Lane, 21, was arrested near his home on Wednesday without incident and is being housed at the Floyd County Jail pending charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participation, officials said. He was denied bond.

Michael John Helterbrand, 25, of Dalton, and Jacob Kaderli, 19, of Dacula, were arrested in different locations. Kaderli has been sent to Floyd County facilities and Helterbrand expected to arrive on Friday. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

The group of men were allegedly involved in recruiting new members online for "The Base," meeting to discuss strategy and practicing in paramilitary training camps on a 100-acre tract in Silver Creek, officials said. The members are described in arrest documents as being part of a "racially motivated, violent extremist group that sought to 'accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war and establish a white ethno-state.'"

Based on an investigation by Floyd County and the FBI, "The Base" is believed to have a training camp in Silver Creek, Georgia.

Three other suspected members were arrested earlier this week. Authorities said they were headed to a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia. Brian Lemley, Jr., and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, were apprehended along with a Canadian national, Patrik Jordan Mathews.

Alleged white supremacists arrested ahead of Virginia gun rights rally

Pro-gun groups are planning a rally near the Virginia Capitol on Monday, January 20 to protest pending gun control legislation from the Virginia General Assembly introduced by Democrats, who now hold the majority in both chambers of the Virginia legislature.

Law enforcement sources said the Georgia arrests were less about the rally and more about "The Base." Law enforcement has been trying to infiltrate the group, which led to these arrests.

Andres Triay and Jeff Pegues contributed reporting.