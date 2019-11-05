Democrats win control of House and Senate in Virginia

Democrats on Tuesday erased the razor-thin majorities Republicans held in the State Capitol and now hold all three branches of government in Virginia for the first time in a generation.

The elections in Virginia received nationwide attention and visits from national politicians including Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden, because of the signal it could send about how the parties should message, especially in the suburbs, ahead of 2020.

The Democrats went into Election Day hoping to build off of their performance in the state in 2017, and the party's performance nationwide in 2018. In 2017, Democrats flipped 15 seats in the House and reelected Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

"Tonight, the ground has shifted in Virginia government," Northam said Tuesday night. "The voters have spoken, and they have elected landmark Democratic majorities in both the Senate and the House of Delegates. I am proud of my fellow Democrats and inspired by our shared victory."

According to an official from the Virginia Board of Elections, the anecdotal evidence indicates that turnout is higher than it was in the off-year elections in 2015.