Live Updates: RFK Jr. releases report on children's health

By
Sara Moniuszko
Sara Moniuszko,
Kathryn Watson
What to know about the MAHA event today:

  • Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is announcing the release Tuesday of the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" report. 
  • The report is expected to outline the Trump administration's approach to healthy outcomes for children and families.
  • It is likely to focus on topics favored by the "MAHA," or "Make America Healthy Again" movement championed by Kennedy, including ultraprocessed foods, chronic disease and more.
