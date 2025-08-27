Watch CBS News
CDC Director Susan Monarez ousted weeks after she was confirmed by Senate

By
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
White House reporter
Olivia Rinaldi is a White House reporter at CBS News. She covered President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was previously an associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and a broadcast associate for "Face the Nation." She is based in Washington, D.C.
Olivia Rinaldi,
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
Joe Walsh

/ CBS News

Susan Monarez, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being ousted from her role less than a month after the Senate confirmed her to lead the public health agency, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

It's not clear why Monarez was removed from the job. She was confirmed by the Senate in a party-line vote in late July, after previously serving as the agency's acting head starting in January.

The Department of Health and Human Services later confirmed on X that Monarez no longer leads the CDC. The post thanked her "for her dedicated service for the American people," and said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "has full confidence in his team" at the CDC.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

CBS News has reached out to the CDC for comment. 

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

