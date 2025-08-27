CDC Director Susan Monarez ousted weeks after she was confirmed by Senate

Susan Monarez, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being ousted from her role less than a month after the Senate confirmed her to lead the public health agency, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

It's not clear why Monarez was removed from the job. She was confirmed by the Senate in a party-line vote in late July, after previously serving as the agency's acting head starting in January.

The Department of Health and Human Services later confirmed on X that Monarez no longer leads the CDC. The post thanked her "for her dedicated service for the American people," and said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "has full confidence in his team" at the CDC.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

CBS News has reached out to the CDC for comment.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.