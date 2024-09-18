Teamsters decide not to make 2024 presidential endorsement

Teamsters president says union hasn't backed Harris yet because they are waiting for a meeting

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse in the 2024 presidential race, the only major union in the country not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and coming on the heels of their president speaking at the Republican National Convention.

In a statement, the Teamsters said they had "few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris—and found no definitive support among members for either party's nominee."

The Teamsters make up one of the 10 largest unions in the United States with 1.3 million members and largely consists of truckers and UPS drivers, as well as other professions.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.