Noem to face House committee after grilling from senators on Trump immigration crackdown
What to know about Kristi Noem's testimony:
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the second of two days of hearings for Noem on Capitol Hill.
- Noem testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday where she faced criticism of her immigration record, including from a pair of Republicans. One GOP senator vowed to stall Senate business until Noem addresses his concerns. Many Democrats focused on the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis and Noem's handling of the fallout.
- The administration has taken steps to turn down the temperature in Minneapolis following the January shootings, and began bringing the ICE surge to an end last month. Most of DHS has been shut down as lawmakers remain at an impasse in negotiations to reform immigration enforcement.
- The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in the video player at the top of this page.
DHS shutdown continues as Noem faces lawmakers
Much of DHS remains shut down amid a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over how to reform immigration agencies.
In addition to ICE and CBP, DHS also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard and other components. Workers who continue to perform their jobs during the partial shutdown began missing paychecks in recent days.
During her testimony Tuesday, Noem criticized Democrats for failing to support legislation to fund DHS, calling it "reckless" and "unnecessary."
"It harms the men and women who work at DHS and their families," she said.
The funding lapse began on Feb. 14. And although Democrats and the White House have been trading proposals for reforms in recent weeks, an imminent breakthrough has appeared far off.
The House is set to vote later this week on a measure to fund the department as GOP leaders work to put pressure on Democrats. But Democrats haven't expressed willingness to change their position. A similar effort failed in the Senate last week.
The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has remained funded despite the shutdown, since ICE and CBP received an influx of funds as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.
Noem accused Senate Democrats of holding the department "hostage," and said critical functions are "strained."
Noem faces heavy criticism at Senate hearing
Noem's testimony Wednesday comes after she appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, where she ran into intense criticism from Democrats and a pair of Republicans.
While the bulk of GOP senators offered support for the administration's immigration enforcement operation, GOP Sens. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina critiqued the DHS secretary.
Kennedy questioned Noem about the decision to spend millions of dollars on television advertisements that feature her prominently, along with her comments linking Alex Pretti and Renee Good to domestic terrorism. But it was Tillis' exchange with Noem that was the most striking.
Tillis heavily criticized the DHS secretary for her handling of immigration enforcement, using his allotted time for a "performance evaluation," rather than a line of questioning.
"What we've seen is a disaster under your leadership," he said. Tillis threatened to block the Trump administration's nominees and bring Senate business to a halt until Noem answers his questions and addresses concerns about stonewalling investigations.
Democrats mostly focused on the Minnesota crackdown and the fatal shootings of Pretti and Good. Given multiple opportunities to apologize for her comments about domestic terrorism shortly after their deaths, Noem declined. She expressed her condolences for their families and pledged to "continue everyday to get up and to work hard to give everybody factual information."
While Noem testifies, another House panel will hear from Minnesota's Walz
As Noem is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, including about the Minneapolis immigration crackdown, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is testifying before another committee on Capitol Hill.
The House Oversight Committee will hear testimony from Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a hearing concerning Minnesota fraud at 9 a.m.
Ellison testified at a Senate hearing that also featured testimony from the leaders of ICE, CBP and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last month. That hearing focused on the recent surge of agents to the state, as both sides pointed fingers at the other for mishandling of the situation in Minnesota.