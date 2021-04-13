Live Updates: U.S. recommends "pause" for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to review blood clot cases

Live Updates: U.S. recommends "pause" for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to review blood clot casesget the free app
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a "pause" in the administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to review blood clot cases.
The agencies said in a statement Tuesday the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review six cases of "a rare & severe type of blood clot" in people who received the vaccine. The FDA will then review that analysis as it also investigates the cases.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.
The White House said Tuesday the pause "will not have a significant impact" on the vaccine plan in the U.S.
As of Monday, over 6.8 million doses of the single-dose vaccine had been administered across the country, a small portion of the 190 million COVID vaccine shots given nationwide — most of them from Pfizer and Moderna.
The handful of cases the FDA and CDC are investigating occurred in women and involved a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which was seen alongside low levels of blood platelets, according to their statement. Symptoms were seen 6 to 13 days after vaccination in the women, who were between the ages of 18 and 48.
"Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given," they said.
The agencies said the "adverse events" seem to be extremely rare, but that the pause is important so that health care providers can be made aware of the reactions and properly recognize and manage the cases, given the unique treatment required.
After the announcement, a growing list of states and cities announced they were suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Ed O'Keefe contributed reporting.
D.C. joins states suspending J&J vaccine
The nation's capital city joined several states in suspending the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that's become the focus of a federal examination of rare blood clots.
District of Columbia health director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says she's not aware of any cases of dangerous blood clots among the 16,000 Washingtonians who had received the J&J one-dose vaccine before the temporary halt recommended by federal health authorities.
"This pause means that the system is working properly," Nesbitt says.
J&J said in a statement Tuesday it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases. The FDA has launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts. There have been six reported clots among the 6.8 million shots administered.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. "In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given," the FDA and CDC say.
South Africa halts J&J vaccine jabs amid blood clot issue
South Africa has suspended giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a "precautionary measure" following the FDA decision in the United States to pause using it while very rare blood clot cases are examined.
South Africa has given more than 289,000 jabs of the J&J vaccine to the country's health workers without any reports of blood clots, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize said Tuesday.
He said South Africa is halting the use of the J&J doses "out of an abundance of caution" and he expects that the questions over the J&J vaccine should "be cleared within a matter of days."
Earlier, Johnson & Johnson said it was delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine across Europe amid the U.S. probe, a move that experts worried could further shake vaccine confidence and complicate COVID-19 immunization efforts.
Official says U.S. still on pace for 3 million shots in arms per day
Jeffrey Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, stressed during Tuesday's White House briefing the FDA's announcement "will not have a significant impact" on the Biden administration's vaccination program. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine makes up less than 5% of the more than 190 million shots administered to date, and the federal government has secured enough doses from Pfizer and Moderna to remain on the current pace of 3 million shots in arms per day, he said.
Fauci said there have been "no negative red-flag signals" with regard to Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which indicates "you're dealing with a really safe vaccine."
The recommendation from the FDA and CDC has raised concerns as to whether vaccine hesitancy will grow among the public, particularly in communities that may be less confident in the shots.
But Fauci said the "pause is a testimony to how seriously we take safety."
Zients, too, said the move underscores how safety and efficacy of the vaccines are being monitored.
"The FDA acting the way they did today shows that they are indeed the gold standard and I think that should reassure the American public that they will be very diligent and conservative in how they approach the vaccines," he told reporters.
Fauci says recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines a signal "to help the physicians"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said the suggested pause on administering Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine allows federal health agencies to examine the reported blood clot cases and raise awareness among physicians who may be treating patients with this specific type of blood clot.
"This is an unusual occurrence of a serious adverse event that you want to make sure before you go forward you investigate it thoroughly," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters during Tuesday's White House press briefing.
Fauci said the goal of the announcement from the FDA and the CDC was to "make physicians aware of this," given the clinical implications. While a drug called heparin is typically used to treat blood clots, Fauci said that treatment "would be a mistake in this situation," as it could be dangerous.
"The pause not only allows us to take a look at the cases and learn more, but it is also a signal out there to help the physicians," he said.
For those who have recently received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, Fauci encouraged people not to "get an anxiety reaction," but to pay attention to whether they present symptoms such as headache, shortness of breath or chest discomfort.
"This is a really rare event," he said.
New Jersey, Wisconsin, New Mexico pause J&J vaccine
New Jersey, Wisconsin and New Mexico were among a growing list of states on Tuesday following federal guidance and putting Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hold.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli in New Jersey said all of the state's vaccination sites - about 700 total, officials have said - will cancel or put appointments for the J&J vaccine on hold.
Jennifer Long, 50, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, had a 7:40 a.m. appointment Tuesday for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a Walmart in Riverdale. She considered skipping it, given reports that a few women had developed blood clots after getting the J&J vaccine, but she wanted the protection because she lives with her 91-year-old father.
Moments after getting the shot, she opened her phone to news the U.S. was now recommending a pause to study the issue.
"I showed the pharmacist the breaking news on my phone. I think I got the last one," said Long, a lawyer and adjunct law professor at Georgetown University. "I mean, I wasn't happy. I was a little panicked."
Her sister, a nurse, talked her "off the ledge," reminding her that the number of reported problems was very low and the link uncertain.
"I feel like there are a lot of unknowns, but the only known is how severe COVID can be if you get it," Long said.
Johnson & Johnson to "proactively delay" rollout in Europe
Johnson & Johnson said it will "proactively delay" the rollout of their vaccine doses in Europe, following the recommended pause for the shots by federal health officials in the U.S.
"We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public," the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Defense Department pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The Department of Defense is "immediately" pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday in a statement.
"The safety of our force and their families is a top priority for the Department," he said. "We are communicating this pause to our military health facilities and are reviewing our global vaccine distribution to address this issue and ensure we can continue to provide vaccines to our DoD population at home and abroad."
Walgreens suspending use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Walgreens says it is "immediately suspending" administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at both its stores and clinics off site following the FDA and CDC recommendation.
"We are reaching out to patients with scheduled appointments and rescheduling vaccinations from other manufacturers, as supply allows," it said in a Tuesday statement.
The company said it is awaiting further guidance and will keep working closely with the CDC and FDA.
No rare blood clots reported from Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
Federal health officials said Tuesday there were no similar reports of rare blood clotting issues from the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered in the United States.
In a statement, Moderna also said a review of "available safety data" for the doses of their vaccine administered around the world "does not suggest an association" with the concerning blood clots and low blood platelet counts.
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine relies on a modified version of an adenovirus designed to mimic a characteristic component of the virus that causes COVID-19, different from the mRNA technology that underlies the Moderna and Pfizer shots.
However, federal officials acknowledged that the symptoms bore a striking resemblance to cases of rare side effects after the AstraZeneca vaccine -- another "adenoviral vector" vaccine -- was administered abroad.
"It is plainly obvious to us already that what we're seeing with the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines looks very similar to what was being seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
"I can't make some broad statement yet. But obviously, they are from the same general class of viral vectors," said Marks.
One report details case of woman in her 40s
A U.S. database tracking reports of potential side effects after vaccination includes a handful of cases of blood clots after receiving
the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
One report details the case of a Virginia woman in her 40s who passed away after a clot formed in her brain several days after receiving the single-shot vaccine and was diagnosed with low blood platelet counts.
A week after receiving the vaccine, the woman reported a "gradually worsening headache" and was eventually hospitalized, according to the report. She passed away on March 18, around 12 days after receiving the shot.
Of the six cases where federal regulators say they are examining the rare overlap of blood clots and low blood platelets, officials confirmed Tuesday that one had passed away and another was in critical condition.
After Johnson & Johnson's clinical trials, Food and Drug Administration reviewers had noted a "numerical imbalance" in cases of these types of "thromboembolic events" but said there was "insufficient" data at the time to determine if they were caused by the vaccine.
"FDA will recommend surveillance for further evaluation of thromboembolic events with deployment of the vaccine into larger populations," the agency had noted.
Pause expected to last a "matter of days"
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock told reporters on Tuesday that she expects the recommended pause to last "a matter of days," while federal health officials review the data and mull updated guidelines for use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
The CDC is convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of their Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to deliberate whether to change recommendations around the shot. After reports of similar side effects in Europe after the AstraZeneca vaccine, some countries moved to limit the use of that shot to older patients at higher risk of death or severe symptoms from COVID-19.
Officials said the pause is intended to provide doctors the opportunity to learn more about how to treat the rare combination of symptoms, which can sometimes be worsened by heparin, a standard treatment given to address blood clots.
However, officials said the recommendation was not a mandate and that patients and their providers could still elect to get the shots.
"We're not going to stop that provider from administering the vaccine because it could be right, in many cases, that benefit risk will be beneficial overall to that individual in the large majority of cases," said Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
People who recently got vaccine should look for symptoms, CDC says
Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last couple of weeks should "be aware to look for any symptoms," said Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC.
Those who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath after getting the vaccine should contact their health care provider and seek medical treatment, she said.
Schuchat said the risk is "very low" for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago.
FDA official explains issue with blood clots
Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a briefing Tuesday that the issue with the kind of blood clots being investigated is with treatment — "that if one administers the standard treatments that we as doctors have learned to give for blood clots, one can actually cause tremendous harm, or the outcome can be fatal."
"So one needs to make sure that providers are aware that if they see people who have low blood platelets or, if they see people who have blood clots, they need to inquire about a history of recent vaccination, and then act accordingly in the diagnosis and management of those individuals," he said.
"This was taken rapidly in order to honor our commitment to the American public to ensure that any safety signal that came up during this vaccine rollout was addressed in a transparent manner."
White House: Recommended pause will not significantly impact vaccine plan
The White House says the recommended pause will not significantly impact its COVID-19 vaccine plan given that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for less than 5% of the total number of shots administered in the U.S. as of Tuesday.
"Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans," Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement.
"Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines," he said. "This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office-and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated."
Zients said officials are working with state and federal partners to get anyone who was scheduled for the single-shot vaccine to get Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine instead.
New York, Mississippi move to implement pause
States swiftly moved Tuesday morning to implement the pause.
New York state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will follow the recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run sites. People with Tuesday appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines at state-run mass vaccination sites will instead get the Pfizer vaccine, he said.
In Mississippi, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday on Twitter that the state health department is "instructing all physicians, clinics and hospitals to refrain from using Johnson and Johnson until additional guidance (is) available from CDC/FDA."
The city of Dallas had planned to begin an in-home vaccination program Tuesday using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for homebound or elderly people. The city, citing the FDA announcement, said it will pause the program until more guidance is released.
Michigan will follow agencies' guidance
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office said in a statement to CBS News the state will follow the FDA's and CDC's guidance. This comes just after Whitmer asked the Biden administration for more vaccine doses to combat the surge in her state, but the federal government denied her request, maintaining its plan to distribute doses based on adult population.
"We will follow the FDA's guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted," Bobby Leddy, press secretary for Whitmer, said in a statement. "With this latest development, it's more important than ever for the federal government to implement a targeted strategy that allocates additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hotspots like Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."
Announcement catches state officials off-guard
Tuesday's announcement caught state officials already struggling to meet demand with scant supply off-guard and raised immediate concerns about how the move might make Americans hesitant to get the vaccine even unwilling to do so.
"Honestly, your note is the first I've heard of this," the chief of staff for a southern governor told CBS News when contacted early Tuesday.
A top aide involved in pandemic response for a northeastern governor called the pause "a very serious problem" and comes amid an already scheduled declining supply of the Johnson & Johnson that was causing changes in the system's vaccine plans.
"This really impacts how many people you can full vaccinate by the summer. Additionally it may cause more hesitancy," the official said.