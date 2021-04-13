Live Updates: U.S. recommends "pause" for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to review blood clot cases

Live Updates: U.S. recommends "pause" for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to review blood clot casesget the free app
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a "pause" in the administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to review blood clot cases.
The agencies said in a statement Tuesday the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review six cases of "a rare & severe type of blood clot" in people who received the vaccine. The FDA will then review that analysis as it also investigates the cases.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.
As of Monday, over 6.8 million doses of the single-dose vaccine had been administered across the country.
The handful of cases the FDA and CDC are investigating occurred in women and involved a blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which was seen alongside low levels of blood platelets, according to their statement. Symptoms were seen 6 to 13 days after vaccination in the women, who were between the ages of 18 and 48.
"Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given," they said.
The agencies said the "adverse events" seem to be extremely rare, but that the pause is important so that health care providers can be made aware of the reactions and properly recognize and manage the cases, given the unique treatment required.
Officials in multiple states said early Tuesday they were scrambling to determine how the decision affects current vaccine supply and distribution plans.
Ed O'Keefe contributed reporting.
White House: Recommended pause will not significantly impact vaccine plan
The White House says the recommended pause will not significantly impact its COVID-19 vaccine plan given that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for less than 5% of the total number of shots administered in the U.S. as of Tuesday.
"Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans," Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement.
"Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines," he said. "This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office-and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated."
Zients said officials are working with state and federal partners to get anyone who was scheduled for the single-shot vaccine to get Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine instead.
New York, Mississippi move to implement pause
States swiftly moved Tuesday morning to implement the pause.
New York state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will follow the recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run sites. People with Tuesday appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines at state-run mass vaccination sites will instead get the Pfizer vaccine, he said.
In Mississippi, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday on Twitter that the state health department is "instructing all physicians, clinics and hospitals to refrain from using Johnson and Johnson until additional guidance (is) available from CDC/FDA."
The city of Dallas had planned to begin an in-home vaccination program Tuesday using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for homebound or elderly people. The city, citing the FDA announcement, said it will pause the program until more guidance is released.
Michigan will follow agencies' guidance
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office said in a statement to CBS News the state will follow the FDA's and CDC's guidance. This comes just after Whitmer asked the Biden administration for more vaccine doses to combat the surge in her state, but the federal government denied her request, maintaining its plan to distribute doses based on adult population.
"We will follow the FDA's guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted," Bobby Leddy, press secretary for Whitmer, said in a statement. "With this latest development, it's more important than ever for the federal government to implement a targeted strategy that allocates additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hotspots like Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."
Announcement catches state officials off-guard
Tuesday's announcement caught state officials already struggling to meet demand with scant supply off-guard and raised immediate concerns about how the move might make Americans hesitant to get the vaccine even unwilling to do so.
"Honestly, your note is the first I've heard of this," the chief of staff for a southern governor told CBS News when contacted early Tuesday.
A top aide involved in pandemic response for a northeastern governor called the pause "a very serious problem" and comes amid an already scheduled declining supply of the Johnson & Johnson that was causing changes in the system's vaccine plans.
"This really impacts how many people you can full vaccinate by the summer. Additionally it may cause more hesitancy," the official said.