Jury reaches verdict in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
The jury has notified the judge that they have reached a verdict in the lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Judge Penney Azcarate indicated the verdict would be announced in court at 3 p.m .
The jury began deliberations Friday afternoon, after six weeks of dramatic, disturbing and sometimes graphic testimony that laid bare the troubled marriage between the stars.
Both Depp and Heard testified twice. The jury also heard extensive recordings attorneys said displayed violent behavior and saw text messages, including between Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany, that discussed substance use and contained obscene language. Supermodel Kate Moss also appeared via video link, adding to the spectacle as broadcast cameras in the courtroom captured every twist to an increasingly rapt audience as fans weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.
Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp's attorney defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax. During the trial, Heard's sister testified to seeing Depp strike her, and a friend testified about seeing her cuts and bruises.
Closing arguments were delivered Friday. By the time the court broke for lunch, jurors had head from attorneys for both Depp and Heard — who then had a combined 45 minutes to present rebuttal closings later Friday afternoon. The case went to the jury later in the day, for the final stage in what has been six weeks of courtroom drama that peeled back the curtain on the stars' troubled marriage.
The jury was instructed to focus its deliberation not only on whether there was abuse but also whether Heard's op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory. The article itself focuses mostly on policy questions of domestic violence, but Depp's lawyer point to two passages in the article, as well as an online headline that they say defamed Depp.
Depp will not be in court for verdict
Johnny Depp will not be in court to hear the verdict read. Depp played onstage in the U.K. with musician Jeff Beck over the weekend.
"Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for the verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom," a source close to Depp told CBS News.
Highlights of Heard's testimony
Amber Heard testified she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
When Heard returned to the stand, she told jurors she has been getting "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" thanks to Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman's statements about her. She said she receives death threats.
Watch the video for some of the earlier highlights from her testimony.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand early in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard.
He denied the allegations of abuse both times he was on the stand.
"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things," he said during his testimony as a rebuttal witness. "And living with it for six years, and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.