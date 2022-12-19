Amber Heard says she's settling Johnny Depp's defamation suit

Amber Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft on verdict and what's next

Amber Heard announced Monday morning she would settle the defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard announced the decision in an Instagram post that didn't disclose any details of the settlement.

Depp sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard called the settlement "an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," and she indicated it wasn't an admission of guilt.

Heard called the decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" and followed "a great deal of deliberation."

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession," she said in her statement. "There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Following a high-profile trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage, Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counter-suit.

There wasn't any immediate reaction to Heard's announcement on Depp's social media accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.