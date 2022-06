Legal analysts weigh in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict A jury in Virginia awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages and his ex-wife Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in their dueling libel lawsuits. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of Zweiback, Fiset and Coleman LLP, join CBS News along with correspondent Christina Ruffini with more on the breaking news.