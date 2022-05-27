Watch Live: Attorneys for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard give closing arguments after 6 weeks of dramatic testimony

Watch Live: Attorneys for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard give closing arguments after 6 weeks of dramatic testimonyget the free app
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Closing arguments are set for Friday in the civil libel trial between actors Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The case will likely go to the jury later in the day, the final stage in what has been so far six weeks of courtroom drama that peeled back the curtain on the stars' troubled marriage.
Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming Depp's attorney defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.
Testimony concluded Thursday after Heard returned to the stand as a rebuttal witness called by her attorneys.
Heard said she is "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" thanks to Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman's statements about her.
Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.
Depp's legal team rested its case earlier Thursday after calling its own rebuttal witnesses, including Depp himself.
Depp testified Wednesday, calling Heard's accusations "insane."
Both actors each testified extensively earlier in the trial.
How to watch the closing arguments in the Depp-Heard trial
What: Attorneys for actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are set to make their final arguments.
Date: Friday, May 27, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change
Highlights of Heard's testimony
Amber Heard testified she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from her testimony.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand early in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.