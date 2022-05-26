Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardget the free app
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Testimony in the civil trial over a libel lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume Thursday in Virginia. The trial is in its sixth week, and closing arguments are expected Friday.
Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.
Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming she was defamed by Depp's attorney calling her abuse allegations a hoax.
Depp returned to the stand Wednesday to fire back at testimony from Heard's defense, calling her accusations "insane."
"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false," Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard's allegations when she testified earlier in the trial.
Depp was testifying as a rebuttal witness — both he and Heard each testified extensively earlier in the trial.
Also Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp, denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship. Heard, in her testimony, had made a reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when the two dated in the 1990s.
Highlights of Heard's testimony
Amber Heard testified she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from her testimony.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.