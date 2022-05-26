Watch CBS News

Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

/ CBS/AP

Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.

Testimony in the civil trial over a libel lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume Thursday in Virginia. The trial is in its sixth week, and closing arguments are expected Friday.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming she was defamed by Depp's attorney calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

Depp returned to the stand Wednesday to fire back at testimony from Heard's defense, calling her accusations "insane."

"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false," Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard's allegations when she testified earlier in the trial.

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 25, 2022.  Evelyn Hockstein / AP

Depp was testifying as a rebuttal witness — both he and Heard each testified extensively earlier in the trial.

Also Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp, denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship. Heard, in her testimony, had made a reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when the two dated in the 1990s.

Depp v Heard defamation case continues in Fairfax, Virginia
Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, is sworn in to testify via video link during Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, May 25, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
 

How to watch the Depp-Heard trial

  • What: Testimony continues in the civil trial over the lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

  • Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

  • Time: 9 a.m. ET

  • Location: Fairfax, Virginia

  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change. 

 

Highlights of Heard's testimony

Amber Heard testified she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.

"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."

Watch the video for some of the highlights from her testimony.

10 shocking moments from Amber Heard's testimony 11:58
 

Highlights of Depp's testimony

Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.

15 shocking moments from Johnny Depp's testimony in trial against Amber Heard 11:35
