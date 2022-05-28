Watch CBS News

Jury deliberations resume Tuesday in Depp-Heard trial

Jury deliberations resume Tuesday in the highly publicized trial between actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in which she called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse." CBS News' Lana Zak chats with Rachel Fiset, a managing partner for Zweiback, Fiset and Coleman LLP, about what the jury needs to consider, how social media played a role in the trial, and how the trial's outcome could impact victims of domestic abuse.
