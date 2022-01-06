Live Updates: Biden warns democracy is at risk on January 6 anniversary

Live Updates: Biden warns democracy is at risk on January 6 anniversaryget the free app
Washington — President Biden marked one year since the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol with a fiery speech at the site of the insurrection, rebuking the violence and former President Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election that made Mr. Biden president.
"We will make sure the will of the people is heard," Mr. Biden said in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. "That the battle prevails, not violence. That the authority of this nation will always be peacefully transferred. I believe the power of the presidency is to unite this nation, to lift us up, not tear us apart."
Mr. Biden warned that democracy is at risk, asking, "Are we going to be a nation that lives by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?"
Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking earlier, said the assault reflected the "fragility of democracy."
Several events are being held at the Capitol throughout the day to mark the January 6 anniversary, many of which will be live-streamed.
"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.
A House pro forma session will be held on the floor at noon, with prayer, a statement from the chair and a moment of silence. At 1 p.m. ET, Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden will moderate a conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham about the events of January 6.
At 2:30 p.m. ET, members of Congress will reflect on January 6, presided over by Representative Jason Crow. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Five people died as a result of the violence on January 6, and Trump was impeached on a charge of inciting the violence. He was later acquitted by the Senate. The House of Representatives has set up a select committee to investigate the origins of the attack.
In a letter to his Democratic colleagues this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that January 6 participants were "fueled by conspiracy and the ravings of a vengeful former president" and "they sought to destroy our Republic."
Schumer continued that Senate Democrats "will make clear that what happened on January 6th and the one-sided, partisan actions being taken by Republican-led state legislatures across the country are directly linked, and we can and must take strong action to stop this antidemocratic march." He called for the Senate to change its rules around debate and announced the Senate will debate and vote before Martin Luther King Jr. Day on changing the rules if the GOP blocks voting rights legislation.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to Republican members that the "actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be." But he added that Democrats are "using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country."
Biden explains why he didn't mention Trump by name
The president also answered a question from a reporter asking why he didn't mention Trump by name.
"Look, I think we just have to face the facts of what happened, draw a clear picture for the American people. It's not about me, it's not about the vice president," Mr. Biden said. "It's about the system, and it's about somebody who decides to put himself above everything. And, so — but I did not want to turn it into a contemporary political battle between me and the president. It's way beyond that. It's way beyond that."
Biden says the way to heal is to "recognize the extent of the wound"
Mr. Biden stopped briefly to take questions from reporters as he left the Capitol.
"The way you have to heal you have to recognize the extent of the wound. You can't pretend. This is serious stuff," the president said. "You've got to face it. That's what great nations do."
Mr. Biden's words come as many Republicans still disbelieve he rightfully won the election, and as many in the GOP say they view what happened on January 1, 2021, as patriotism or defending the election, according to CBS News polling.
Biden: "I believe the power of the presidency is to unite this nation, to lift us up, not tear us apart"
The president said he didn't ask for this fight, but he will defend the nation.
"We will make sure the will of the people is heard," Mr. Biden said. "That the battle prevails, not violence. That the authority of this nation will always be peacefully transferred. I believe the power of the presidency is to unite this nation, to lift us up, not tear us apart."
The presidency is meant to build up the nation, not tear it apart, he said. America is not a land of dictators or autocrats, but a land where the people rule, he added.
"Today, tomorrow and forever at our best, we are the United States of America," he said in concluding his address.
Biden remembers police officers who were injured or died
Mr. Biden took a moment to remember officers who died in the wake of the attack, including Brian Sicknick. More law enforcement officers who were present that day have taken their own lives since.
He also took a moment to recognize cafeteria workers, congressional staff members and reporters who faced harrowing hours on January 6, too.
Obama accuses GOP leaders of "actively undermining democracy" in the U.S.
Former President Barack Obama placed blame on Republican leaders for making more difficult the role that Americans play on the world stage in defending democracy and freedom, as some in the GOP have continued to call into question the results of the 2020 election.
"Historically, Americans have been defenders of democracy and freedom around the world — especially when it's under attack," Obama said in a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack. "But we can't serve that role when leading figures in one of our two major political parties are actively undermining democracy at home. We can't set an example when our own leaders are willing to fabricate lies and cast doubt on the results of free and fair elections."
Claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which fueled the violence that took place at the Capitol one year ago, are still embraced not only by voters, but also elected officials, "many of whom know better," Obama said.
The former president said the breach of the Capitol building last year shows the fragility of democracy.
"[W]hile the broken windows have been repaired and many of the rioters have been brought to justice, the truth is that our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then," he said.
Biden goes after Trump without mentioning him by name
Continuing his address, Mr. Biden — without criticizing Trump by name — chastised the former president for failing to accept the results of the election and protect democracy.
Mr. Biden said the former president did "nothing" for hours as police were assaulted and lives were at risk, in the nation's Capitol under siege.
"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people," Mr. Biden said.
Great nations don't bury the truth, they "face up to it," Mr. Biden said, as some in the Republican Party have downplayed what happened that day.
Mr. Biden said the former president can't accept he lost, and did what no president has done before in failing to accept the results of an election.
"His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy," Mr. Biden said about Trump.
Mr. Biden said Trump "built his lie over months" by insisting the election would be, and was, rigged.
"He's not just a former president. He's a defeated former president," Mr. Biden said, emphasizing the word "defeated."
The plot of those who "incited the mob" was foiled, Mr. Biden said.
Biden says "we the people prevailed" on January 6
Upon entering the Capitol ahead of his speech, the president said, he's "praying that we'll never have another day like we had a year ago today."
He echoed that sentiment in his speech, beginning by recounting the events of the day.
"The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution, our Constitution, faced the gravest of threats," he said.
The ex-president "tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power" and a "violent mob reached the Capitol," Mr. Biden said.
"But they failed," Mr. Biden said.
Members of law enforcement "saved the rule of law," the president said.
"Our democracy held. We the people endured. We, the people, prevailed," he said.
Harris says January 6 "reflects the fragility of democracy"
Vice President Kamala Harris said that the violent assault on the Capitol one year ago demonstrates how fragile American democracy is and warned the nation cannot let its future rest on "those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and peddling lies and misinformation."
Then serving as a member of the Senate and vice president-elect, Harris recalled in remarks from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol how her Senate staff was forced to use filing cabinets and other furniture to barricade themselves in an office when the mob of Trump supporters breached the building.
"What the extremists who roamed these halls targeted was not only the lives of elected leaders," Harris said. "What they sought to degrade and destroy was not only a building, hallowed as it is. What they were assaulting were the institutions, the values, the ideals that generations of Americans have marched, picketed and shed blood to establish and defend."
Harris said the events of January 6 demonstrates the "dual nature of democracy — its fragility and its strength."
"The strength of democracy is the rule of law. The strength of democracy is the principle that everybody should be treated equally, that elections should be free and fair, that corruption should be given no hoarder. The strength of democracy is that it empowers the people," the vice president said. "And the fragility of democracy is this: That if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand. It will falter and fail. The violent assault that took place here, the very fact of how close we came to an election overturned, that reflects the fragility of democracy."
Harris warned that Americans cannot let the future of the nation hinge on a faction that has pushed to reverse the results of the presidential election.
"We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and peddling lies and misinformation, by some radical faction that may be newly resurgent, but whose roots run old and deep," she said.
Harris raised the question of how January 6 will be remembered in future years, whether it will mark the beginning of the "unraveling of the oldest, greatest democracy in the world," or lead to the strengthening of democracy.
"The American spirit is being tested. The answer to whether we will meet that test resides where it always has resided in our country, with you, the people. And the work ahead will not be easy," she said.
Harris then encouraged Congress to pass voting rights legislation before the Senate, though it's unlikely the bills in their current form will garner enough support from Republicans in the evenly split upper chamber to overcome a filibuster.
"We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy," she said about Americans.
McConnell calls January 6 a "dark day for Congress and our country"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell marked the one-year anniversary of the Capitol assault with a statement lambasting the mob of Trump supporters who breached the building, while criticizing Democrats for pushing to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation.
"January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country. The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job," the Kentucky Republican said. "This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law."
McConnell reiterated remarks from the Senate floor Wednesday about Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation and accused them of trying to "exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event."
"A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job," he said. "Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within."
McConnell is not in Washington for the events marking the one-year anniversary of the riot and is instead in Georgia leading a delegation to the late GOP Senator Johnny Isakson's funeral.
"I hope your family dies": Lawmakers worry for their safety as violent threats surge
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell receives several threatening calls every week.
A sample voicemail: "I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God if you have any children they die in your face."
The threats ramped up after Trump verbally attacked her and her late husband John at a campaign rally in December 2019, the Michigan Democrat said.
"He made very public comments about John looking up from hell. And I was just stunned by it," Dingell said.
It's not only verbal abuse.
"I had men in front of my house with assault weapons after [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson had done a rant on me," she said.
In November, her Dearborn office was vandalized.
The threats have had an impact on her and she worries that speaking out about it could make her more of a target. Other lawmakers declined to speak with CBS News because they didn't want to normalize the violent threats.
Read more here or watch the full report in the player above.
— Michael Kaplan, Jessica Kegu and Kris Van Cleave
Jimmy Carter pens dire warning at insurrection anniversary: "Our great nation teeters on the brink of a widening abyss"
Thursday marks one year since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, the eve of the deadly attack, former President Jimmy Carter warned that democracy itself "has become dangerously fragile."
"One year ago, a violent mob, guided by unscrupulous politicians, stormed the Capitol and almost succeeded in preventing the democratic transfer of power," Carter wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times. "There followed a brief hope that the insurrection would shock the nation into addressing the toxic polarization that threatens our democracy. However, one year on, promoters of the lie that the election was stolen have taken over one political party and stoked distrust in our electoral systems."
Last year's insurrection occurred after Trump held a rally near the White House, during which he continued to say "we will never concede," referring to the outcome of the presidential election. Despite President Biden's certified win and no evidence of the widespread fraud Trump and his allies claim occurred, the former president has continually claimed the election was stolen. He told the January 2021 rally-goers to "fight like hell."
"All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen," Trump told the crowd. "We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough, we will not take it anymore, and this is what this is all about."
Read more here.
Congressman Jason Crow calls for year of action on riot anniversary
Congressman Jason Crow is launching a new democracy initiative to mark the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack. The Colorado Democrat has created a "Democracy in Action" toolkit to engage citizens, civic organizations and members of Congress over the next year.
"Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the Capitol is not just an exercise in history," Crow said in a statement to CBS News.
The toolkit will include a concrete list of actions to encourage Americans to get more involved in the elections process and to advocate for issues they care about as a way to reaffirm their commitment to democracy. Crow says he hopes the effort will combat some of the "disturbing forces" that he believes have been at play since the attack.
"We are facing a surging domestic violent extremist movement in this country, disinformation and misinformation campaigns promoted by foreign adversaries and domestic groups, and we are experiencing an unprecedented assault on our voting system elevating party loyalists over the rule of law," Crow noted.
Read more here.
Biden: The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it
In an excerpt released by the White House, President Biden will ask the country what kind of nation it will be, reflecting on that day one year ago.
"And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be.
Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?
Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?
Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?
We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation.
The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it."
