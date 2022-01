Swalwell says "I remember being in disbelief that this could happen in this country" on January 6 Congressman Eric Swalwell, who is on the House January 6 committee, gaveled in the House of Representatives on January 6, 2021, before a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Swalwell, who is on the House Judiciary Committee, joins CBSN Bay Area to discuss his memories of January 6 and what could come next for former President Trump.