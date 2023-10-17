Watch CBS News

Reports: Hospital struck by rocket in Gaza, at least 500 killed

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people were killed Tuesday by an airstrike that hit a hospital compound in the center of Gaza City. Its claims have not yet been independently verified, and Israeli officials say they believe it was a rocket from Hamas or Islamic Jihad that fell short and struck the site. CBS News contributor Robert Berger, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang have more.
