Trump flew from Turkey on older Air Force One after credible threat from Iran and its proxies
President Trump departed the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month on the old Air Force One jet — rather than the newer plane donated by Qatar — following a credible threat to the president from Iran and allied proxy groups, U.S. officials told CBS News.
The officials told CBS News that the U.S. detected a credible plot to fire a missile at the plane. Upon receiving the intelligence, the U.S. Secret Service swiftly swapped to a backup strategy.
The news of threats from Iranian proxies was first reported by The New York Times.
This is a breaking story; it will be updated.