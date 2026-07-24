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Trump flew from Turkey on older Air Force One after credible threat from Iran and its proxies

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National security coordinating producer
James LaPorta is the national security coordinating producer for the CBS News' Washington bureau. He is a former U.S. Marine veteran infantryman and veteran of the Afghanistan war.
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James LaPorta

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President Trump departed the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month on the old Air Force One jet — rather than the newer plane donated by Qatar — following a credible threat to the president from Iran and allied proxy groups, U.S. officials told CBS News.

The officials told CBS News that the U.S. detected a credible plot to fire a missile at the plane. Upon receiving the intelligence, the U.S. Secret Service swiftly swapped to a backup strategy.

The news of threats from Iranian proxies was first reported by The New York Times.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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