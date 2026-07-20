Nearly 100 U.S. service members injured in Iranian strikes this month

Washington — Nearly 100 American service members have been injured in multiple Iranian airstrikes on bases in the Middle East region this month, U.S. officials told CBS News. Most have returned to duty, two of the officials said.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers in a statement to CBS News, saying almost 100 people "were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026," 96% of whom have returned.

"They are determined to get back in the fight. The vast majority of injuries experienced were minor concussions," Parnell said.

The injuries follow an uptick in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran as a monthslong ceasefire between the two countries disintegrates. The U.S. military has carried out nightly strikes on Iranian targets for more than a week, saying it is seeking to stop Iran from attacking commercial ships, and Iran has reacted by striking U.S. assets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and other U.S.-allied states.

CBS News reported Friday that several U.S. service members had been injured on Jordanian military bases last week.

Over the weekend, the Defense Department announced that two American soldiers were killed on a military base in Jordan, and unidentified remains were found at the location where a third U.S. service member went missing. Another service member was killed in Iraq during a "controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone."

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed the exact number of service members injured or damage assessments from the latest round of Iranian attacks.

The military's Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) lists 413 U.S. service members who were wounded in action since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict, but that count does not include any injuries from this month. Elsewhere on the DCAS website, the military lists 427 injuries. Some 14 Americans have been killed, not including last weekend's deaths.

President Trump has vowed to retaliate for the deaths in Jordan and Iraq, writing in a Monday afternoon Truth Social post: "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" He said that directive was delivered to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other military leaders.

The White House said Monday that Mr. Trump would attend the dignified transfer of the service members killed.