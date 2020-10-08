Hurricane Delta could bring "life-threatening" storm surge to Gulf Coast

Hurricane Delta could bring "life-threatening" storm surge to Gulf Coastget the free app
Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 storm, is growing more powerful and threatening to hit Louisiana as early as Friday. Residents are preparing for the storm by filling sandbags and boarding up windows for the sixth time in the last several months.
The hurricane on Wednesday barreled through the Mexican resort areas of Cozumel and Cancun, where the storm caused some streets to collapse and knocked out power to 266,000 customers.
As of Thursday morning, the hurricane was located about 400 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, with 105 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said.
"Hurricane Delta will be a very serious storm and everyone needs to be ready for whatever it may bring," Governor John Bel Edwards said earlier this week. "Now is the time to do what you need to do to prepare for yourself, your family and pets."
President Trump approves Louisiana's emergency declaration
President Trump has approved Lousiana's emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall, the White House announced Wednesday. The authorization allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state as they see fit.
"Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana," Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate WAFB. "All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations."
The hurricane is expected to make landfall Friday on Louisiana's coast as a Category 2 storm.
National Hurricane Center predicts significant flash flooding
The state of Louisiana is bracing itself ahead of Hurricane Delta. The storm is expected to Louisiana's coast on Friday as a Category 2 storm, bringing life-threatening storm surge. On Wednesday, Delta left Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula but has since strengthened back to a major storm. The storm surge and flash flood warnings will be especially dangerous in parts of the Gulf Coast that are still recovering from the damage of Hurricane Laura.
According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, which will continue to remain a high risk even as the storm decreases in intensity. The size of Hurricane Delta will also spread hurricane-force winds into Friday night. Local residents in the storm's path are advised to follow instructions from officials and evacuate when necessary.
Hurricane Delta bears striking resemblance to the Atlantic's most intense hurricane on record
Hurricane Delta strengthened at an incredible rate: more than 85 mph over 24 hours, reaching Category 4 on Tuesday before dropping back down to a Category 2. It was the fastest rate of intensification in the Caribbean since Hurricane Wilma in 2005 when that storm went from 75 mph to 185 mph in just 24 hours time.
Delta's rapid intensification is no coincidence. Memorable storms like this season's Hurricane Laura, and past season storms like Michael and Harvey, have done the same. Over the past few decades, rapid intensification has been increasing by about 3 to 4 mph per decade due to hotter waters from human-caused climate change. That means a system in 1980 that may have intensified by 40 mph in 24 hours might now intensify at 55 mph in 24 hours.
But Delta is looking especially similar to Wilma, the most intense storm on record in the Atlantic. And it could similarly have a catastrophic impact.
Delta is forming in the exact same place as Wilma, over a pool of the hottest water in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also forming at the same time of year, and both storm's eyes are tiny, "pin-hole" eyes.