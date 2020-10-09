Live updates: Hurricane Delta forecast to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to Gulf Coast

Live updates: Hurricane Delta forecast to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to Gulf Coastget the free app
Hurricane Delta is forecast to hit Louisiana Friday evening, apparently in the same southwestern part of the state where Hurricane Laura roared ashore six weeks ago. The Category 3 storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge.
Residents prepared by filling sandbags and boarding up windows for the sixth time in the last several months. Evacuations were underway.
"To the people of Southwest Louisiana, I know you are strong. I also know you're about to be tested again," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted late Thursday. "Please finish making preparations now. We will get through this."
The storm's winds were near 120 mph early Thursday, with stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center warned that storm surge could be as high as 11 feet in some places.
The hurricane barreled through the Mexican resort areas of Cozumel and Cancun this week where it caused some streets to collapse and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
Latest Updates:
Rainbands spread into Texas and Louisiana
Delta's rainbands were spreading into southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas early Friday morning as the storm continued to move north in the Gulf, before its expected landfall later Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was located about 160 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, at 7 a.m. local time, moving north at 12 mph.
Delta continues unrelenting path toward Louisiana
Forecasters said Delta - the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season - would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. The question was whether it would remain at devastating Category 3 strength, with top winds of 120 mph early Friday, or drop just before landfall to a still extremely dangerous Category 2 storm.
Either way, people in the battered coastal region were taking Delta seriously.
"You can always get another house another car but not another life," said Hilton Stroder as he and his wife Terry boarded up their Abbeville home with plans to head to their son's house further east.
As of 5 a.m. ET Friday, Delta was about 200 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana and heading due north at 12 mph.
–CBS/AP
Forecasters continue to eye likely storm surge
As Hurricane Delta continues its steady march toward an expected Friday evening landfall over Louisiana, National Hurricane Center forecasters continued to warn that a "life-threatening" storm surge of up to 11 feet is possible in some areas.
The highest surge "is expected somewhere between Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Morgan City, Louisiana," the center said.
It added that Delta could bring rainfall of five-to-ten inches in many places, with isolated inundations of up to fifteen inches.
As of 2 a.m. ET Friday, Delta was about 250 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, and heading north-northwest at 12 mph. It was packing 120 mph sustained winds, making it a dangerous Category 3 storm.
Louisiana governor: "We will get through this"
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards had a message Thursday night for residents in the southwest part of the state.
"I know you are strong," he tweeted. "I also know you're about to be tested again. Please finish making preparations now. We will get through this."