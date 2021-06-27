Live Updates: Death toll stands at 5 as rescue efforts continue at collapsed Miami building

Live Updates: Death toll stands at 5 as rescue efforts continue at collapsed Miami buildingget the free app
At least five people are confirmed dead and more than 150 people remain unaccounted three days after a condo tower near Miami came crashing down while people inside were sleeping.
A fire had hampered search efforts Saturday at the site of the collapsed apartment building in Surfside, Florida. Teams were using infrared technology, foam and water to fight the blaze, but it was very difficult to isolate its source and stop it, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference.
The smoke was the biggest barrier as searchers continued their around-the-clock effort to find any survivors. First responders believe it is still possible people will be found alive. There are crevices in the debris, allowing for airflow, said the mayor.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CBS Miami that he'd been given approval for voluntary evacuation of a nearby "sister building," built by the same developer around the same time period, known as Champlain Tower North so that officials can do a comprehensive forensic analysis.
An engineering report from 2018 warned that the building that collapsed had major structural worries. It is unclear if any of the issues in the report — from Morabito Consultants — caused the collapse, and it didn't warn of imminent danger, although it said repairs were needed.
Waterproofing failed under the pool deck and wasn't properly laid, so water didn't drain, the report said. "The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replaced the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," it said.
It also said there was "abundant cracking" in concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.
4 victims identified by Miami police
Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified four of the five confirmed dead in the building collapse.
The victims were identified as Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.
Death toll rises to 5 as another body is pulled from wreckage
A fifth person was confirmed dead after firefighters pulled another body from the scene of the collapsed building Saturday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials told CBS Miami.
More than 150 people remained unaccounted for three days after the condo tower crashed down.
County orders audit for buildings 40 years and older
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has directed the county's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources to "immediately" start an audit of all buildings that are 40 years and older.
The tower that collapsed was built 41 years ago on reclaimed wetlands.
"We want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification process and we want to move swiftly to remediate any issues that may have been identified in that process," she said Saturday at a press conference.
The county is going to conduct the audit within the next 30 days, beginning on Saturday.
There are buildings in cities that are "beyond the county's regulatory authority," the mayor said, and she invited cities to join in what she called an "aggressive review."
"We know everyone wants to know what is the cause, what has happened here, and of course we are going to conduct a full and thorough investigation with all of our local, state and federal resources coming on the scene, so people are gathering from all around to help us with this investigation," she said.