Search continues with more than 150 still missing after Florida building collapse

The search for any signs of life continued on Monday morning, four days after a condominium building partially collapsed in Florida as residents slept inside. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Sunday evening that the death toll in the Surfside building collapse stood at nine, but 152 people were still unaccounted for.
No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since Thursday, when the condominium crumbled in the middle of the night, but search teams continued poring over, and carving into the debris.
Levine Cava said family members were allowed to visit the site on Sunday to watch the rescue efforts and pay their respects.
More information was emerging about those who lost their lives in the disaster, and new clues about what may have caused it.
As details of the building's possible preexisting problems emerged on Sunday, a lawyer confirmed to CBS News that a Surfside official had told the building's residents in 2018 that "it appears the building is in very good shape."
On Saturday, the city of Surfside released an engineering report from 2018 that flagged significant structural concerns. It was still unclear on Monday whether any of the issues noted in the report — from Morabito Consultants — caused the collapse. The report didn't warn of imminent danger, but it did say repairs were needed.
Waterproofing failed under the pool deck and wasn't properly laid, so water didn't drain, the report said. "The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," it said.
It also said there was "abundant cracking" in concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage. The consultant estimated that the repairs needed to address the building's structural issues would have cost more than $9 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Veteran rescuers battle on, and say there's still hope
Rescuers continued working fast, but carefully overnight as one wrong move could mean another disaster.
"We need to be sure that the pile does not fall on them, that it does not fall on any possible survivors," Surfside Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Sunday evening.
As CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports, much of that work focused late on Sunday and into Monday on digging a trench right into the mountain of rubble. The mayor said the trench, which was vital to provide rescuers access as they searched for any survivors amid the debris, had grown to 125 feet in length and was 40 feet deep by Sunday evening.
Israeli and Mexican search and rescue teams joined the effort, adding critical expertise after dealing with their share of disasters. Even as the operation entered its fifth day, members of the Israeli team told CBS News there was still reason to have hope.
One of the team said they hoped to rescue people in Surfside just like they did after the 2010 Haiti earthquake - when crews found people alive eight days after the disaster struck.
Additional 4 victims identified, Miami-Dade County mayor says
An additional four victims have been identified in the building collapse search, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday at a press conference. So far, 134 people have been accounted for and 152 remain unaccounted for, Levine Cava said.
Families of victims will be notified first and it will then be up to them should their names be released, the mayor said. Families were allowed to visit the building collapse site privately on Sunday to grieve.
Detectives have not been able to reach some families with missing loved ones and Levine Cava called for anyone with missing victims to file police reports.
She said that $1.2 million has been donated for those impacted so far.
Search and rescue efforts are still continuing.
Biden calls FEMA administrator, thanks "heroic first responders"
President Biden on Sunday called FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to recap her firsthand visit to the site of the condo collapse on Sunday. He said what she described there was "excruciating," according to a White House press statement.
"I am grateful for the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and all FEMA, state, county, local, and volunteer personnel who are working around the clock to try to save lives and for those who are dedicated to helping survivors with many needs, including temporary housing," Mr. Biden said, according to the statement. "We will continue to coordinate closely with officials on the ground throughout this terrible ordeal and my administration is ready to provide any support or assistance that is needed."
"For those who are waiting in anguish for word of their loved ones as search and rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of this catastrophic incident, the pain of the uncertainty is an added, heartbreaking burden. My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment," Mr. Biden said.