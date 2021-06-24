Live

Watch CBSN Live

Photos: Florida beachfront condo collapses

By Peter Martinez

/ CBS NEWS

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Search-and-rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

At least one person was confirmed dead and dozens remained unaccounted for. Rescuers pulled out some survivors and continued to look for more in the rubble.

"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."

Pile of rubble

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Rubble is piled high after the collapse of a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building.

Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers were entering the area with dogs and other equipment, working until they tire from the heavy lifting, then making way for a new team, according to Florida's chief financial officer and fire marshal Jimmy Patronis.

Debris hangs from upper floors

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Mayor Burkett said two people were taken to a hospital and one of them died. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said 10 people were treated at the scene of the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it had more than 80 units at the site along with units from municipal fire departments. Miami Beach Police tweeted that "multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade" were assisting.

Eyewitness account

surfside-florida-partial-building-collapse-062421-from-distance.jpg
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

One man told CBS Miami that he "was walking with my brothers, we were walking our dog in the neighborhood, and basically we heard a really big rumble and we thought it was a motorcycle, you know, and we turned around and saw a cloud of dust just coming our way."

What caused the deadly collapse is still unclear.

"Absolutely insane"

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Mich Balkany, a resident, called the partial collapse "absolutely insane."

"I've been living in Surfside the past 10 years, and this is by far the most horrific thing that I've seen in my life," he told ReliableNewsMedia.

Personal belongings lay bare

Household items and debris dangle from a partially collapsed multistory beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee / AP

The collapse, which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower, tore away walls and left a number of homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse.

Florida Power & Light says it cut electricity to about 400 customers in the area as a precaution.

Champlain Towers South

Florida condo collapse 2021
Octavio Jones / REUTERS

Unlike some residential buildings in South Florida primarily used as vacation homes, Mayor Burkett said the building was mostly used by full-time residents — mainly families.

Search for survivors

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Luz Marina holds a picture of her aunt, Marina Azen, who she said is missing.

A family reunification center was set up nearby for anyone looking for relatives.

On the edge

Building Collapse Miami
Wilfredo Lee / AP

Bunkbeds remain standing at the exposed edge of a room inside the partially collapsed 12-story beachfront condo building in Surfside, Florida.

Family members wait at reunification center

Florida condo collapse 2021
Lynne Sladky / AP

Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as they wait for news at a family reunification center.

Vacationers evacuated

Florida condo collapse 2021
Lynne Sladky / AP

Cousins Andrea and Nellie Gonzalez wait for news at a family reunification center. They are vacationing from Wisconsin and had to be evacuated from a nearby building.

"The most insane thing I've ever seen in my life"

Florida condo collapse 2021
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A man who was evacuated from a nearby hotel said: "The building — one of these huge buildings - gone! ... The building — it's gone. ... The whole building's gone. ... Oh my gosh. This is the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life."

First published on June 24, 2021 / 4:07 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.