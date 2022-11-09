CBS News App
Live Updates: Democrats stave off "red wave" as midterm results come into focus
Biden calls midterm election "a good day" for democracy
Hurricane Nicole on path to hit Florida Thursday
Biden says Musk's Twitter purchase is "worth being looked at"
U.S. slams Russia for moving Griner "to a remote penal colony"
U.S. stocks tumble with election results still up in the air
Russia withdrawing troops from Kherson, but Ukrainian authorities skeptical
Youngkin writes note of apology for remarks about Paul Pelosi attack
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Democrats hold off Republican "red wave"
President Biden celebrated what he called a "strong night" for Democrats as control of Congress is still up for grabs. Meanwhile, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his bid for speaker. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
