Voting, marijuana, gun rights: States consider ballot initiatives in midterm elections

T. rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in N.Y.

TSA: Florida traveler stuffed gun into raw chicken, tried to bring on plane

U.S. aid worker murdered near his home in Iraq's capital

Suspect in custody after shooting inside Seattle school injures 1 person

Nicole strengthens into a tropical storm, expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Abortion and the midterms: 5 states vote on abortion access

Live Updates: Senate control in the balance in battleground states

Live Updates: Millions head to the polls as midterm elections get underway

Abortion and the midterms: 5 states vote on abortion access

Abortion and the midterms: 5 states vote on abortion access

Live Updates: Senate control in the balance in battleground states

Live Updates: Senate control in the balance in battleground states

Live Updates: Millions head to the polls as midterm elections get underway

Live Updates: Millions head to the polls as midterm elections get underway

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On