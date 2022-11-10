Live Updates: Vote counts continue in Arizona and Nevada as control of Congress remains unresolved

Live Updates: Vote counts continue in Arizona and Nevada as control of Congress remains unresolvedget the free app
Washington — The results of Tuesday's midterm elections continued to reverberate across the U.S. political landscape two days after voters went to the polls, with the GOP still in position to win control of the House and the battle for the Senate coming down to a handful of races that remain unresolved.
Both parties and their allies have already begun to prepare for a Dec. 6 runoff in the Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker that could prove decisive, depending on the results of contests in Nevada and Arizona. Republicans need to pick up two out of the three seats in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada to win the Senate, according to CBS News' projections.
Vote counting in Nevada, which remains a toss-up, could last another week, one state official said Wednesday, with tens of thousands votes remaining to be tallied in the state's largest county. In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican challenger Blake Masters by more than 95,000 votes in a race that CBS News characterizes as leaning Democratic, with nearly a quarter of the votes cast still uncounted. Alaska's Senate race also remains a toss-up, but the top two candidates are both Republicans, meaning the outcome won't impact the partisan makeup of the Senate.
The GOP remains in striking distance of winning control of the House, with CBS News estimating Republicans will win at least 210 seats out of the 218 needed to secure a majority. Democrats are estimated to win at least 200 seats.
President Biden hailed the better-than-expected results as a "good day" for democracy in a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, saying "the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are." Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is said to be privately infuriated at the results, with a source close to him telling CBS News that Trump is "blaming everyone except himself" over the results.
Full results and projections for every House, Senate and governor's race can be found in the CBS News Election Center.
House and Senate control still pending as Biden celebrates Democrats' performance
The president praised Democrats' stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections as control of the House and the Senate is still pending. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports:
What the 2022 midterm elections mean for 2024
Many results from the 2022 midterm elections are in, and a "red wave" doesn't seem to have materialized. CBS News correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what this means for the 2024 presidential race:
The states where Senate races remain unresolved
As of Thursday morning afternoon, Senate races in four states remained unresolved, according to CBS News estimates: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
The results in Alaska won't impact control of the Senate, since both leading candidates are Republicans. Arizona is leaning Democratic, while Georgia and Nevada are considered toss-ups, according to CBS News estimates. The race in Georgia is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, since neither candidate is above the 50% threshold needed to win outright.