Live Updates: Vote counts continue in Arizona and Nevada as control of Congress remains unresolved

Luke Combs grabs top honors at CMAs for second straight year

At least one person dead as listeria outbreak hits several states

Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant friend to steal unborn baby

Iran claims it has developed a hypersonic missile

Trump privately infuriated over midterm election results, source says

Inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from year ago

Migrants hoping to seek U.S. asylum face years-long legal limbo

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane

Live Updates: Control of Congress remains unresolved as vote counts continue

Democrats stave off "red wave" as midterm election results come into focus

Democrats stave off "red wave" as midterm election results come into focus

Takeaways and observations from the 2022 midterms

Takeaways and observations from the 2022 midterms

House control leans Republican but some races remain up in the air

House control leans Republican but some races remain up in the air

Trump privately infuriated over midterm election results, source says

Trump privately infuriated over midterm election results, source says

Live Updates: Control of Congress remains unresolved as vote counts continue

Live Updates: Control of Congress remains unresolved as vote counts continue

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On