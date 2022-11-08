How to watch 2022 election night results and live coverage

How to watch 2022 election night results and live coverageget the free app
CBS News will be providing 2022 midterm election night coverage across all of its platforms on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as voters determine control of the U.S. House and Senate as well as a number of governor's races around the country.
The CBS Television Network, CBS News Streaming Network and CBS Stations will offer in-depth analysis and reporting throughout the day as voters head to the polls. CBS News' "America Decides: Campaign '22" election night coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on streaming, and will run on CBS television from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET or longer for some stations. Coverage will also continue throughout the evening on the CBS News Streaming Network, available online or by downloading the free CBS News app.
"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will anchor coverage from the CBS News studio in Times Square, New York. She will be joined by "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, CBS News chief political analyst and "Prime Time with John Dickerson" anchor John Dickerson, and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. Also joining the coverage will be CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and national correspondent and CBS News Streaming anchor Vladimir Duthiers.
For the first time, CBS News will have a "Democracy Desk," which will examine ongoing threats to American democracy with the journalists and experts at the forefront of the issues, including election law contributor David Becker on efforts in states to make the vote counting process more transparent; Jeff Pegues on how law enforcement is preparing for and dealing with threats to election workers; and Scott MacFarlane on election deniers and the fallout from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Election coverage on the CBS News Streaming Network begins at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, anchored by correspondent and CBS News Streaming anchor Anne-Marie Green, and continues with special election-focused political interviews and in-depth reporting by correspondents throughout the day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns in Washington, D.C., and correspondent Lilia Luciano in New York anchor a special edition of "Red & Blue" and a countdown to results on "America Decides: Campaign '22" from 5:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET.
The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in Indiana and Kentucky, and the last polls close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska. CBS News will have correspondents on the ground in battleground states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire and Texas. CBS News will also feature live reports and analysis from political reporters at CBS stations across the country.
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Republicans are favored to win control of the House, with Republicans leading in 228 seats. That would constitute a 15-seat gain — lower than average for a party challenging a first-term president in recent history. At that level, the majority line is just on the lower edge of the margin of error for our model.
There are currently five Senate races CBS News considers toss-ups. The Senate is currently split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.
What: CBS News Election Night coverage
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: CBS News stations (find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com