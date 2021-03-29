Live Updates: Opening statements in trial of Derek Chauvin, former officer charged in George Floyd's death

Live Updates: Opening statements in trial of Derek Chauvin, former officer charged in George Floyd's deathget the free app
Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin, who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on the neck of the unarmed Black man for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd's killing last year drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Three other officers involved in the fatal May 2020 arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.
Fifteen jurors, four of whom are Black and two of whom are multiracial, were chosen during a weeks-long jury selection process earlier this month.
The trial is expected to span two to four weeks at the heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, after which the jury will launch into deliberations. Judge Peter Cahill is limiting attendees in the courtroom due to COVID-19 concerns and is allowing for the proceedings to be televised, a rarity in the state.
Speaking as jury selection launched on March 8, Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd said the family "is glad the wait is finally over, and the day is here."
"We are praying for justice, and our hope is that justice prevails and we can all use this as an opportunity to be better, and do better for those around us," she said.
Sharpton: "Chauvin's in the courtroom, but America's on trial"
Speaking Monday morning, Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams said it's difficult for the family to travel to Minneapolis, but the trip for the trial was easier because "we came for one thing and one thing only — we came to get justice, and nothing less."
Williams said the family would continue to talk about justice because someone needs to be held accountable for Floyd's death.
Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd said he had watched the disturbing video of his brother's death again and again, not out of anger, but because it was the last time he was able to hear his brother's voice.
"Every time I watched it, it made me stronger, because I knew they murdered him," Terrence Floyd said. "But we're still Floyd strong, and we're still here, so we're gonna hold it down for him."
Civil rights leader Al Sharpton called Floyd's death a "lynching" and said the trial will mark whether police officers can be held accountable in the U.S.
"Chauvin's in the courtroom, but America's on trial," Sharpton said.
Crump: "The whole world is watching"
Speaking Monday, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called the case a "landmark trial" that will serve as "a referendum of how far America has come in its quest for equal justice."
Family members including Floyd's cousins, brothers, sister and young daughter Gianna were in Minneapolis, Crump said, along with civil rights leader Al Sharpton, who stood by.
Crump said he expected that Chauvin's defense would attempt to focus on Floyd's criminal record, but said the focus should instead be on Chauvin.
"George Floyd didn't kill anybody," Crump said. "Derek Chauvin was the person that killed George Floyd. So why is it that we allow them to assassinate the character of George Floyd after they assassinate his person?"
Lawyer Justin Miller, who represents Floyd's daughter, agreed, saying, "George Floyd is not on trial. This is the trial of Derek Chauvin."
Crump said the trial would be emotional for the family. Crump said though the family had received a $27 million settlement, they are seeking "full justice" in the criminal trial.
"What we want to know is, will we see justice?" Crump said. "The whole world is watching."
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The charge was initially dropped by Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.
Key players
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will preside over the trial.
The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is handling the prosecution against Chauvin, and Chauvin's defense lawyer is Eric Nelson.
Though 15 jurors were selected, one will likely be dismissed at the beginning of the proceedings, leaving 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the case. The nine women and six men range in age from 20s to 60s. Nine are White, four are Black and two identify as multiracial. The identities of the jurors are being kept secret, and all have said they can render an impartial verdict despite the massive amount of publicity the case has received.
Under COVID-19 protocols, the courtroom will have space for a television technician to operate the broadcast, the judge, four lawyers from the prosecution and four from the defense, jurors and alternate jurors, two members of the media, one member of Derek Chauvin's family and one member of George Floyd's family. The judge has said different family members may rotate using the seat, but will not be allowed in the courtroom at the same time.
Lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement the ruling to allow only one family member in court disappointed Floyd's family members, "many of whom intended to be in the courtroom to witness this trial."
"The family is looking forward to the start of the trial as a critical milestone on the path to justice and a step toward closure in this dark chapter of their lives," the statement said.
Security concerns
Law enforcement officials are on high alert and have been planning safety precautions for months. They say a cross-departmental plan dubbed "Operation Safety Net" aims to protect lawful, non-violent protests while preventing "large-scale violent civil disturbances," property damage, assault, looting and property damage.
Last month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports city and county officials will spend at least $1 million to erect fences and other barricades across the city, including fortifications for the city's five police precincts, along with City Hall and the Public Service Building, which face the downtown courthouse where Chauvin will be tried.