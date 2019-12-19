Democratic candidates meet in sixth presidential debate - live updates
The sixth and final Democratic president debate of 2019 takes place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles Thursday night, and it will be the first debate of the cycle to host fewer than 10 candidates.
Joe Biden, who remains the closest thing the Democrats have to a clear front-runner, will be on stage. So will his top rivals: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg, who are all competitive, according to recent polls.
Meanwhile, Amy Klobuchar will continue trying to leap to the top tier of Democratic contenders. And Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, the only two Democratic candidates on stage who don't hold elected office, will try to prove that they should be taken seriously as presidential contenders.
The debate, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, was nearly scuttled by a labor dispute at the university. It comes with just weeks to go before the first votes are cast in the Democratic primaries and a day after President Trump became the third president to be impeached.
The stakes are high for the candidates on stage, especially for the candidates still struggling to gain traction. If one Democratic hopeful has a standout performance tonight, there could be a new front-runner before the end of the year.
Who's in the debate?
These are the seven candidates who qualified for the debate:
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Tom Steyer
Senator Bernie Sanders
Senator Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
Candidates were required to meet higher thresholds in the sixth debate, compared to prior debates. They had to prove that they have at least 200,000 unique donors, including at least 800 in 20 different states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia. That's an increase from 165,000 last month. Contenders also had to reach either 4% in at least four national or early-state polls or reach 6% in two early-state polls. That's an increase from 3% and 5%, respectively.