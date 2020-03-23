Coronavirus updates: COVID-19-hit Senate fails to advance huge stimulus bill

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19-hit Senate fails to advance huge stimulus billDownload the free app
The Senate failed Sunday to advance a third economic stimulus package to help Americans and the American economy weather the coronavirus pandemic. The phase-3 support bill is expected to designate between $1.5 and $2 trillion to help businesses survive as millions of their customers are told to stay home. The Senate's inaction was weighing heavily on already-battered stock markets.
Several Republican senators were unable to participate in a procedural vote on the package Sunday because they're self-quarantining. Senator Rand Paul tested positive for the disease, and at least four other senators have self-quarantined after possible exposure.
More than 33,000 people have contracted the virus in the U.S., more than anywhere else but China and Italy. More than 400 people have died of the disease in the country, and President Trump has approved disaster declarations in New York and Washington, two of the hardest hit states. California's request is being processed.
Worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is nearing 340,000, and the death toll is over 14,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Hong Kong to ban all non-resident arrivals over virus
Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from Wednesday, its leader said Monday, as it tries to halt a recent spike in virus infections from people returning from abroad.
"From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, adding the order would be in place for at least two weeks.
Japan requiring 2-week quarantine for all visitors from U.S.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that Japan will require all visitors from the United States to be quarantined for 14 days. That includes Japanese and Americans and is effective Thursday through the end of April.
He cited escalating COVID-19 infections around the world, especially in the U.S. and Europe in recent weeks.
Japan on Sunday raised a travel advisory for the U.S., urging the Japanese citizens not to make nonessential trips to the U.S.
Abe noted the U.S. recently took similar measures and urged Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan and required a 14-day quarantine for entrants.
He said Monday's quarantine requirement is in line with measures taken by other countries.
Secret Service employee tests positive
The U.S. Secret Service says one of its employees has COVID-19, but it's not saying whether that employee is an agent.
The service said in a statement early Monday that an employee tested positive for the disease and is in quarantine.
It said it did a thorough check and determined the employee hasn't had contact with any other Secret Service employee or person the service protects for almost three weeks.
South Korea ramps up screenings of air passengers from Europe
South Korea says it tested more than 1,440 passengers arriving from Europe for the coronavirus as the country tightens border controls to prevent the illness from re-entering from the West.
The office of Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun on Monday said 152 of the passengers who arrived on Sunday were tested at airport isolation facilities after exhibiting fever or respiratory symptoms.
The office says the other 1,290 passengers were taken to an employee training center of the SK business group in Incheon and that six of them have so far been sent home after testing negative.
South Korea began testing all passengers arriving from Europe on Sunday and enforcing 14-day quarantines on South Korean nationals arriving from Europe and foreigners entering the country from Europe on long-term stay visas.
Chung says his government is also considering expanding the measures to passengers arriving from North America.
