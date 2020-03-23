Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing at 5:30 p.m. ET as the Senate continues negotiations on a trillion-dollar economic stimulus package.

The Senate is set to reconvene Monday for a series of three procedural votes, including a second attempt to advance the legislative package, which is expected to cost nearly $2 trillion and provide relief to American workers and businesses battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com



On Sunday, a procedural vote in the Senate to move forward with the measure failed, as Senate Democrats denied Republicans the 60 votes needed to advance to the legislation.

The failed 47-47 vote was a setback for negotiations that took place over the weekend and continued among Trump administration officials and senators into Monday, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters the goal is to reach an agreement today.

A growing number of governors are telling residents to stay in their homes and ordering businesses deemed nonessential to close their doors, ramping up the pressure on lawmakers to swiftly provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus.

Further adding to the tensions on Capitol Hill was the revelation that Senate Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, tested positive for the coronavirus. Following the announcement, two other GOP senators, Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah, said they would be self-quarantining for 14 days because they came in contact with Paul.

Republican Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Cory Gardner of Colorado were already self-quarantining due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

In all, five Republicans are self-quarantining and are unable to vote in the Senate, dwindling their ranks.