Coronavirus updates: U.S. COVID-19 outbreak set to become world's deadliest
The coronavirus outbreak in the United States is on pace to become the biggest and deadliest in the world on Tuesday. The death toll was already over 3,000 Monday night, just several hundred lower than in China. More than 500 deaths were added to the U.S. toll Monday alone.
The number of confirmed U.S. cases is already far higher than any other nation's at about 165,000. Americans have seen their country hurtle into a war-like response that few could have envisioned: Hospital tents in Central Park with a Navy hospital ship docked nearby and another in Los Angeles, and the governor of hard-hit New York begging doctors and nurses to come help.
Thirty-two states and Washington D.C. have issued stay-at-home orders, restricting movement in a manner completely unfamiliar to modern democracy. There's mounting evidence the economically crippling measures work, but as one World Health Organization official said Monday: "This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard."
Massachusetts veteran's home boss on leave after 11 residents die amid COVID outbreak
The superintendent of a home for retired service members in Massachusetts has been placed on leave after the deaths of 11 veteran residents. Five of the vets who died at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, west of Boston, tested positive for COVID-19. Test results on five others were still pending. The cause of one death was unknown.
Eleven other residents at the home and five staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Test results were pending for 25 more veteran residents.
"It is imperative that the Holyoke Soldiers' Home provide a safe environment for the veteran residents, and the dedicated staff who serve them," said Massachusetts Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai.
Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on administrative leave on Monday. Val Liptak, CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, will assume responsibility.
-Reporting by CBS Boston.
Hundreds of stranded Americans leave Nepal on repatriation flight
Hundreds of stranded Americans left Nepal on a repatriation flight Tuesday, days after a complete lockdown was imposed in the Himalayan nation to help fight the coronavirus.
A Qatar Airways flight arranged by the U.S. government flew out 302 Americans from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport to Washington, D.C. The elderly, families with children and people with a medical condition were given priority on the flight.
The U.S. Embassy in Nepal estimates that 3,000 to 4,000 Americans are still in the country, but says that not all of them are seeking to leave. Plans for future flights to evacuate more of the Americans were unclear.
Passengers on board Tuesday's flight said they paid $1,250 for the seat home.
Empire State Building lights flash red to honor first responders
One of New York City's most iconic landmarks is putting on a light show to pay tribute to medical workers treating coronavirus patients. The lights at the top of the Empire State Building flashed red and white as they revolved around its famous needle Monday night, to resemble the lights that accompany a siren.
And the upper floors had pulsing red lights, similar to a heartbeat, in what's being dubbed "the heartbeat of America."
The light show will go on until the end of the month and includes a 9 p.m. synchronized performance set to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind."
In reversal, L.A. sheriff letting gun dealers stay open during pandemic
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sued by gun-rights groups after trying to shut down firearms dealers during the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday he's abandoning the effort. The sheriff said he's heeding an advisory issued by the federal Department of Homeland Security Saturday that listed gun and ammunition dealers as "essential critical infrastructure workers."
Villanueva called the non-binding memo "persuasive" and announced that his department won't order or recommend closing businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition in the nation's most populous county.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that each of the state's 58 counties can decide for themselves whether to list firearms dealers as nonessential businesses that should be subject to closure while the state seeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
- Associated Press
NCAA to give spring athletes extra year of eligibility
The NCAA on Monday voted to allow Division I spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility. The extra year of eligibility will be granted to all spring-sport athletes, regardless of their current class.
The decision does not guarantee current seniors will still receive financial aid if they return for the extra year, according to The Associated Press.
Winter sports, such as basketball, were not included in the decision. Although the winter season was cut short — basketball conference tournaments and the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments were notably suspended or canceled — the NCAA Division I Council excluded those sports because athletes had completed most or all of the regular seasons.
- Associated Press