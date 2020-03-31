New York Governor Cuomo says coronavirus is "more dangerous than we expected"

The coronavirus death toll in New York state climbed to 1,550 on Tuesday, up more than 300 from the day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a briefing. He said more than 75,000 cases have been confirmed in the state, which is the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Cuomo said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected," he said.

The number of cases are expected to continue to climb in New York for about at least two more weeks, until the state hits a peak in infections, he said.



"We're still going up the mountain," Cuomo said. "The main battle is on the top of the mountain."

The USNS Comfort, a Navy Hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 1,200 medical personnel, arrived in New York on Monday to help handle an expected overflow of patients. Several temporary hospitals are going up in the state.

Cuomo has made an urgent plea for health care workers.

"If you don't have a health care crisis within your community, please come help us now," he said Monday. "Today it's New York, tomorrow it will be somewhere else. This is the time for us to help one another."