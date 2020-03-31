Texas abortion ban can go back into effect, Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rules

Texas will again be allowed to implement its temporary ban on abortion, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday afternoon. Per the order, any abortion "not medically necessary to preserve the life or health" of the patient must be halted until further review by the court. Those in violation face "penalties of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time."

The ban, which is part of the state's suspension of all "non-essential" medical procedures, was briefly lifted on Monday evening when a lower court ruled the suspension of abortion services was in violation of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

