NYC EMS stretched thin battling coronavirus A video taken outside of NYU Langone Hospital in Lower Manhattan shows nine ambulances backed up in front of the emergency room, all filled with sick patients. With coronavirus cases in New York City soaring, the city's first responders are also facing massive casualties with over 260 reported cases in the FDNY, including ambulance mechanic James Villecco who died from his infection on Sunday. David Begnaud speaks to some on the front lines of the city's outbreak.