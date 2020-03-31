Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. A growing number of governors are issuing orders demanding their residents remain in their homes as the death toll from the coronavirus in the country surpassed 3,000 overnight, but President Trump said such a move nationwide is doubtful.

On Monday, leaders of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia issued stay-at-home orders, with Virginia's set to last until June 10, the latest of any state so far. The president acknowledged a nationwide order has been discussed within the White House given the likelihood of more outbreaks in major cities, but said the extreme measure was "pretty unlikely."

More than 164,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With no indication of when life in the U.S. will begin to return to normal, House Democrats started drafting a fourth coronavirus relief package that would focus on the needs of hospitals, including protections for frontline workers, and investments in infrastructure.