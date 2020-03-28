Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 100,000

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 100,000Download the free app
There are now more 104,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and more than 1,700 people across the country have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. President Trump on Friday signed a massive $2 trillion stimulus package for American workers and businesses in response to the crisis.
States across the nation are seeing a surge in cases, and things are expected to get worse. New York could be just weeks away from reaching its peak in hospitalizations, and California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state's cases grew 26% in one day, even with 65,000 test results pending.
"We are now seeing the spike that we were anticipating," Newsom said Friday as he stood in front of Mercy, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship that arrived in the Port of Los Angeles.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned this week that if his state doesn't start flattening its curve, New Orleans could run out of key medical supplies by early April.
Globally, more than 600,000 people have caught the virus, and more than 132,000 people have recovered. It has killed more than 28,000 people.
Yankees uniform material being used to make masks and hospital gowns
Major League Baseball is stepping up in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus. The raw material used to make jerseys is now being used to create masks and hospital gowns, CBS New York reports.
Fanatics, the company that manufactures the official MLB uniforms, plans to make 1 million masks and gowns, then continue as long as needed.
The first wave of uniforms used will be the Yankees and Phillies, and they're being distributed throughout Pennsylvania and extend across New Jersey and New York.
Rhode Island governor ramps up measures to stop cases coming from New York
Rhode Island State Police on Friday began pulling over drivers with New York plates so that National Guard officials can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.
Governor Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures Friday afternoon, announcing she'll also order the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order.
The Democrat had already deployed the guard to bus stations, train stations and the airport to enforce the executive order, which also applies to anyone who has traveled to New York in the last 14 days.
"I know it's unusual. I know it's extreme and I know some people disagree with it," she said Friday, adding that she has consulted with state lawyers. "If you want to seek refuge in Rhode Island, you must be quarantined."
Raimondo maintains she's within her emergency powers to impose the measures, but the American Civil Liberties Union has called it an "ill-advised and unconstitutional plan."
FDA approves new rapid coronavirus test
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about 5 minutes.
Medical device maker Abbott announced the emergency clearance of its cartridge-based test in a release Friday night. The company says that its test delivers a negative result in 13 minutes when the virus is not detected.
The U.S. has been trying for weeks to ramp up coronavirus testing after a series of problems with the initial government-designed test. The nation's daily testing capacity has been increasing as more diagnostic makers and large laboratories have developed tests.
Abbott's testing cartridge fits into the company's portable ID NOW device, which is used at hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices. The company said it would launch the test next week to select health care facilities that deliver urgent care.
The Abbott approval follows two other rapid tests cleared by regulators in the past week. Older laboratory-developed tests can take between 4 to 8 hours to deliver results.
Trump says he wants governors to be "appreciative"
President Trump said Friday that what he wants from governors is for them to be "appreciative," singling out governors who have criticized the federal government's response, particularly when it comes to the procurement of medical equipment like ventilators.
During the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Mr. Trump told reporters that he tells Vice President Mike Pence "don't call the governor of Washington," Governor Jay Inslee, or "the woman in Michigan," Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, he said "has no idea what's going on." The president shrugged and said that Pence calls them anyway.
The president had made similar remarks about Whitmer in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity Thursday night. On Friday, Whitmer told WWJ 950AM she's been "uniquely singled out," even though "I don't go into personal attacks. I don't have time for that."