Coronavirus updates: Young Americans warned they're not "invincible"

President Trump has signed a second, mammoth financial relief package to help Americans weather the coronavirus crisis, as new data on the pandemic brings warnings for younger generations that, while their parents are still most at risk, they're not "invincible."
The phase-2 relief package approved Wednesday night will provide free testing to build a clearer picture of how much COVID-19 there really is in the U.S. It will also expand funding for food security programs and for paid sick, family and medical leave for workers at companies with 500 employees or fewer.
Lawmakers and the White House are working on a phase-3 package that could see $1 trillion more spent in an unprecedented effort to save the American economy as it's battered by closures and mounting orders at the state and local level for people to stay home.
The grim economic outlook aside, evidence continues to mount that drastic control measures can rein in the killer virus. China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus emerged late last year, has reported its first day without a single new domestic infection.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac temporarily suspending some foreclosures and evictions
Mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they would temporarily suspend foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers in single family homes owned by their companies. The action is among the many efforts going on nationwide to protect those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies also announced an expansion of forbearance programs and the suspension of reporting to credit bureaus of past due payments for certain borrowers hurt by the national emergency.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not make loans, but buy them from lenders and bundle them into securities, guarantee them against default and sell them to investors.
- Associated Press
Hubei province, the epicenter of the global outbreak, reports no new cases in past 24 hours
China's health ministry announced Thursday that Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, reported no new cases in the past 24 hours. The announcement suggests the nation's strict containment measures proved effective in lowering the number of cases.
The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases in all of mainland China, all detected in people arriving from abroad. Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infections daily, overwhelming its health care system.
China has only just begun loosening draconian travel restrictions within the country, but has stepped-up 14-day quarantine regulations on those arriving in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere from overseas, amid expectations of a new influx of students and others returning home.
China has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases with 3,245 deaths. Another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.
-Associated Press
De Blasio says some inmates could be released in the next 48 hours
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that some inmates with minor charges or health concerns could be released within the next 48 hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"In the next 48 hours, we will identify any inmates who we think need to be brought out either because of their own health conditions — if they have any preexisting conditions, et cetera — or because the charges were minor and we think it's appropriate to bring them out in this context," de Blasio said on WCBS NewsRadio, an affiliate of CBS News Radio.
"That said, we still need our criminal justice system to function," he added. "We've gotta balance, here, public safety with the very real concern about health in the jails — so that's something we're going to be looking at every single day."
The wave of coronavirus cases is shutting down Florida beaches
Thousands of people have ignored new guidelines calling for social distancing and are continuing to flock to Florida's beaches — but now, cities have had enough. Several cities in Florida have started to close down beach access in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected at least 328 Florida residents and visitors.
The Clearwater City Council voted to close down Clearwater Beach for two weeks, starting March 23 at 6 a.m. The shutdown does not include restaurants or businesses along the beach, according to a tweet by the council.
Other popular beach spots in Florida are starting to limit public use as well. Cocoa Beach announced Wednesday on the city's website that "beachside parks and beachside public parking areas" will close Friday and remain closed "until further notice in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19." Lee County in Southwest Florida will close county-owned beaches, beach accesses and the Fort Myers Beach Pier beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.