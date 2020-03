Single mom struggles amid coronavirus crisis It is estimated that nearly one in four U.S. workers do not have access to paid sick leave, and nearly 60% live paycheck-to-paycheck. As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on and takes a toll on U.S. businesses across the country, these same Americans worry about what it could mean for their financial safety. Adriana Diaz speaks to one single mother working at McDonald's to see how she has had to shift her life amid the pandemic.