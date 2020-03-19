Live

Watch CBSN Live

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

By Sophie Lewis

/ CBS News

What can we learn from past pandemics?

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the palace said in a statement Thursday. The palace said he had taken a test earlier this week.

According to the statement, the 62-year-old prince is being closely monitored by a medical team at Princess Grace Hospital, named for his mother. His doctors said that they have no concerns in regards to his health.

The statement also said that Prince Albert will continue to lead Monaco from his home office, and the palace plans to provide regular updates on his health as they arise. 

Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco on Thursday, March 19, 2020

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect shelter-in-place orders and to abide with social-distancing rules," the statement said. "Respecting these measures is the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus." 

Coronavirus: The Race To Respond

More in Coronavirus: The Race To Respond

Prince Albert appears to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus. The announcement comes just two days after he introduced new lockdown guidelines to prevent its spread.

Albert II, the son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, formerly Grace Kelly, has reigned over Monaco since 2005. He and his wife, the former Charlene Wittstock, have 5-year-old twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. 

As of Thursday, COVID-19 has infected more than 227,000 people worldwide, killing over 9,300. Italy, Spain, Germany and France have been the hardest-hit countries in Europe.  

MONACO-ROYALS-RELIGION
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella appear on the palace's balcony during Sainte Devote Celebrations in Monaco on January 27, 2020. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

First published on March 19, 2020 / 11:51 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue