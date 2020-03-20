Actor Daniel Dae Kim uses coronavirus diagnosis to shed light on social issues

After getting diagnosed with coronavirus, actor Daniel Dae Kim used Instagram to share some COVID-19 wisdom with his followers. "The Good Doctor" and "Lost" actor used the social media platform to explain the testing procedure, encourage his fans to practice social distancing, and shed light on social issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim, best known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in "Lost," Chin Ho Kelly in "Hawaii Five-O," and Dr. Jackson Han in "The Good Doctor," was diagnosed Wednesday with COVID-19 while in Hawaii. He said in the video that he believes he contracted the virus while filming the TV show "New Amsterdam" in New York City.

Since being diagnosed, he said he has been isolated from his family. He added that even though he's not "100%," he's "pretty close."

While he said he wanted to shed light on the coronavirus testing process, he also said the video was a way to shed light on other pressing coronavirus-related social issues, primarily xenophobia.

"Please, please stop the prejudiced and senseless violence against Asian people. Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it's inexcusable," he said in the video. "... I got it in America, in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders wanna call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying."

The U.S. has seen an increase in discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began. On March 16, the New York Police Department arrested two people who harassed and assaulted Asian-Americans, one of whom was with his 10-year-old son.

The new normal in America amid coronavirus crisis

On Wednesday, President Trump also referred to coronavirus as "Chinese virus," even though health officials have continuously urged people to avoid terms that associate coronavirus with a specific country or ethnicity.

Kim added that "the name-calling gets us nowhere."

"When people are ill, what matters most is how best to take care of ourselves, and on another," he said.

As part of taking care of others, Kim urged people to shop locally during the pandemic, and praised and others who continue to put their health at risk to keep communities going.

Kim's final words in the video was a wish of health and social consciousness.

"Please be safe, please be healthy, and please be kind to another," he said. "And stop hoarding the toilet paper. Seriously, how dirty are you down there?"